Bhopal: Tiny tots celebrate first annual day

BHOPAL: Dazzling lights, bright colorful costumes, music, captivating expressions and gestures of the tiny tots mesmerised the audience sitting in the Campion School’s auditorium where the first annual day of Brainy Bear Pre-School and Activity club was celebrated on Sunday. In a celebration of two hours, students and staff of Brainy Bear artistically performed with great enthusiasm and won hearts. In the program, publication of Brainy Bear Pre-School was also inaugurated.

Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, founder of Brainy Bear Pre School, highlighted the objective of establishing Brainy Bear Pre-School. She also emphasized on the importance of Early Childhood Education and said that Pre School determines the bright future of the child.

Hence, for a holistic development of the child and for mental progress, better concentration, communication skills progress and development of emotional skills the child should be under supervision of mother.