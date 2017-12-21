Bhopal: Tibetan woollen Market at MP Nagar to make an exit from next year

Bhopal: Come winters and a number temporary markets would come up across the city with Tibetan refugees selling their much sought after woolens. However, from next year people will have to cover longer distances in the city to buy these garments as there will be fewer Tibetan markets.

There will be no Tibetan Market at Zone-2 of Maharana Pratap Nagar from next season owing to the developmental works being carried out under smart city project. The sellers in Tibetans Market of MP Nagar Zone 2 will be displaced for widening of Chetak Bridge and the road connecting Jyoti Talkies to Board office square under the smart city project. The BMC will not allot the assigned space to these Tibetan garment traders to set up their stalls from next season.

The sellers claim that administration has issued a notice asking them to shift their stalls from Zone 2 area. However, the officials did not allot any other space to set up the marker, they added. The BMC officials on their part refused to have issued any notice to the Tibetan garment sellers saying that they will be allowed to continue their business active for the remaining season. For over a decade, the Tibetan refugees have been setting up a temporary market to sell their products at the site, allotted by the civic body. The BMC has been duly taking rent for the allotted space.

Chwang Nugdup, one of the sellers at the Tibetan Market said that they were not sure about the future of the market in the area. However, he hops that administration might let them continue to do business at the site this year. “Though, they have issued notice to us, I hope the market would continue at this spot this season. We are more tensed about the next seasons,” he added.

Pradeep Jain, official of BMC, however, said that he was not aware of any warning or notice being issued to the sellers at Tibetan Market. “We however have told the contractors to delay the road widening work by two months, so that this business community is able to continue their business activity at the allotted site this season,” he added. The officials however failed to reply to question over the allotment of new place for the stalls. “This matter would be decided next year and how would I know what would happen after one year,” said the official.

These Tibetan refugees rush towards north states during winters with their warm woolen clothes. They usually take money on loan for setting up the market and earn some profit, however last year they suffered losses and were unable to repay loans. This year also, the business has not picked up yet and the Tibetan traders are little concerned. And to add to their woes come the BMC’s notice.