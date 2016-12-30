Meghnagar: TI KL Dangi on Wednesday investigated a theft that took place at jeweller Sunil Peecha’s residence on Saturday. SP Mahesh Chandra Jain reached the crime scene as soon as he was informed about the incident. He has asked other jewellers in the town to get CCTVs and night vision cameras installed as a precautionary measure.
Bhopal: TI investigates theft that took place at jeweller
