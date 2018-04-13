Bhopal: Thundershowers, hailstorms, 50 mph wind likely to occur

Bhopal: Thundershowers, with winds gushing at over 50 miles per hour (MPH) speed, are expected to lash state capital and other districts in Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours. The wind at such speed may cause damages to properties in the state, warned the meteorological department here on Thursday.

The other districts which are expected to be badly affected include Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, and Tikamgarh with hailstorm and thundershowers. Similarly, Bhopal, Damoh, Sehore, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Agar, Raisen, Chhindwara and Narsingpur. Besides, Indore recorded 12.5mm rain fall and Bhopal too witnessed some on Thursday. Sagar recorded 0.2 mm and Damoh recorded 1 mm and Ujjain recorded 0.4 mm rainfall on the day.

According to meteorological department, “The rapid movement of clouds in north-central Madhya Pradesh indicates wind speed reaching beyond 45 knots (nautical miles)– over 50 miles per hour. Cyclonic circulation is also seen persisting over southwest Madhya Pradesh. Besides, cyclonic circulation is over Uttar Pradesh. So, these cyclonic circulations will have their impact over Madhya Pradesh as many districts are likely to experience thundershowers with hailstorms and gusty wind.”

Meanwhile, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3 degree Celsius which was 1 degree Celsius below normal and minimum temperature of 22.4 degree Celsius which was normal. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degree Celsius which was 4 degree Celsius below normal and the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degree Celsius which was one degree above normal. In fact, the day temperatures are expected to rise marginally across the state in days to come.