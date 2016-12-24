Bhopal: Three of family convicted for murder

BHOPAL: District and session’s court has awarded life imprisonment to three accused in a double murder case on Friday. ADJ DK Paliwal has convicted all the three who are members of same family while acquitted two Devendra Singh and Ranjit Singh.

On March5, 2011, Vishal Maithil and Rishab were killed during cricket match at Misrod. Dipesh Chouhan, Hitesh Chouhan and Ramsnehi Chouhan, Devendra Singh and Ranjit Singh were made accused in the case. Dipesh Chouhan, Hitesh Chouhan and Ramsnehi Chouhan have been convicted while other two have been acquitted.

Ramsnehi is father of Hitesh Chouhan who has relations in CM family. Rishabh Singh Chouhan, son of Rajesh Singh Chouhan, is relative of Jaswant Singh Rokaria of Baktara and he is also close relative to CM.