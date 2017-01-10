Bhopal: Three held for stealing cars

HOSHANGABAD: Police caught three accused that broke the lock of a shop called Sai Ford of Rasuliya area and are searching the other who was able to flee.

SP Ashutosh Pratap Singh had given the information through press conference on Sunday at 9 pm that a team was made when police got the information that a Fego car of white colour of Ford company was stolen from Rasuliya area on Friday. On Sunday at 3 pm, Seoni-Malwa police were informed that the accused robbed the petrol pump and when they were near at village Godri, the station in-charge Ashok Barbade did siege operation, in the direction of SP Ashutosh Pratap Singh, SDOP SN Choudhary, inspector Devendra Singh Chandrawanshi along with Shivpur police and Timarni police and help was taken from dial 100 also, the police caught three accused after long chase, one was able to escape, they did the fire on police.

The accused were Mukesh, resident Bundara Kala, station Seoni-Malwa, Harish Joshi alias Pappu resident Ujjain, a girl Kiran resident Ujjain, and the absconding Rohit Yaduvanshi resident Godri.

SP said that the accused would be arrested for other crimes also. He also announced that the cash reward of Rs 2000 would be given to the police team and the team would be feted on Republic day.