Bhopal: Three held for assaulting youth

BHOPAL: The Habibganj police nabbed three men for attacking a 24-year-old youth with sharp-edged weapons at Bittan Market late on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, an injured youth who was attacked by three miscreants was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was discharged after treatment.

Victim Sandeep Verma runs a garment shop while the three attackers have been identified as Vikram Singh, Kuldeep and Pradeep.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the victim had gone to Bittan Market where the accused abused him and when he tried to pacify them he was attacked.

Investigation Officer Govind Malviya attributed attack to old enmity. On Tuesday night when the three accused found the victim they had an altercation which soon turned violent after the accused attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon injuring him in his head and back.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was discharged after providing primary treatment, he added. Police have registered a case under section 308 of the IPC.