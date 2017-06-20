Bhopal: Three engineering students drown in Ghodapachad dam

Bhopal: Three students of a private engineering college drowned while bathing in Ghodapachad dam on Monday in Bilkhiriya locality here. The deceased had gone to the dam to take bath with five of their friends when the tragedy happened. Police have recovered bodies of two deceased while the body of third one is still missing, police said.

According to police, deceased Piyush Ranjan, a resident of Patna; Sonu Kumar, a resident of Begusarai, Bihar and Ankit Sharma, a resident of Ujjain were students of first year in LNCT College here. Piyush was a student of computer science while Sonu and Ankit were students of electronics engineering and civil engineering respectively. On Monday at around 2 pm, all the three had gone to Ghodapachad dam along with five of their friends after writing in their last examination of the semester. After reaching the dam, all of them entered into the water to take bath for sometime and came out.

All the eight students were sitting on the banks of the water reservoir when two of the deceased Piyush and Sonu again went inside the water to take bath. While taking bath, both of them went deep inside the water and started drowning.

Seeing them drowning, Ankit jumped in the water to save them. But after going near them, he too lost his balance and started drowning. After all the three started drowning, one of the five students, Mrityunjay who were sitting near at the bank, jumped in the water body in an attempt to save them but by them it was too late as all the three were already drowned. Sensing danger, Mrityunjay came out of the water after which one of the, sitting near the reservoir informed the police on Dial 100 emergency service,” police added.

“The police soon after getting the information about the incident, reached the spot with a rescue team. After reaching there, the divers in the rescue team fished out the bodies of Piyush and Sonu while the body of Ankit is yet to be found. The operation to find the body of Ankit continued till evening but after it became dark, it was decided that it would be continued on Tuesday. Investigations are on in the incident,” said additional superintendent of police (zone-2), Hitesh Choudhary adding that till now the police are not aware whether all the three deceased knew swimming or not.