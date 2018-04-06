Bhopal: Three cops suspended after an accused escape their custody

Bhopal: Three policemen including SHO of Misrod police station have been suspended by the Bhopal deputy inspector general (DIG) Dharmendra Chowdhary for alleged negligence in discharge of their duty. The trio were suspended after a bootlegger escaped from their custody on Wednesday night. The accused also manhandled the two policemen who were accompanying him at the time of incident before fleeing.

According to sources the accused, identified as Prakash Mandal, was arrested for trying to supply illegal liquor, in the area of Jaatkhedi slum. The police also seized a consignment of liquor worth Rs 30 thousand from his possession.

According to sources, at around 8 pm Mandal complained of uneasiness after which the cops allowed him to sit in the staff room at the station.

He later asked for permission to use toilet. Two policemen assistant sub inspector (ASI) Hakam Singh and ASI Rajesh Upadhyay accompanied him to the toilet but he manhandled them and managed to run from the spot. The matter reached the Superintendent of Police (SP) Office when cops could not trace him.

SP South Rahul Lodha when contacted said that the accused was arrested for selling illegal liquor by Misrod police but he fled the custody on Wednesday night. “After receiving the information I communicated it to the DIG office from where the suspension order was issued,” he said.

The suspended cops include SHO of Misrod police station Ghanshyam Dagi, ASI Hakam Singh and ASI Rajesh Upadhyay.

Inspector general of Police (IGP) Jaideep Prasad when contacted said, “The cops should remain alert and being part of a trained force, the cops should have overpowered him even if he had attacked them in which the two cops failed. No such negligence will be tolerated in the cases like this and the accused will soon be arrested”.