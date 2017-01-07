Bhopal: This plane is out of bounds for children

BHOPAL: Jahaj Park, Ravi Shankar Nagar is in a poor condition. People have stopped visiting the park because of lack of proper maintenance. MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) maintains the Park.

As per the local residents, the Jahaj Park has become den of anti-social elements who remain there throughout the night and consume liquor and gamble inside the stone plane. The ambience has been totally ruined in the residential colony around the park. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) should intervene into the matter and in association with MPBSE, it should take initiatives for facelift.

Public Relation Office SK Chaurasia said, “MPBSE maintains the Jahaj Park. Ravi Shankar Colony is mainly for MPBSE employees so MPBSE developed a park. It is true that it is in pathetic condition but initiatives is being taken for proper maintenance.”

Sarfaraz Hassan said, “Earlier, it was very nice park. A plane-shaped construction was made in the park and it was main attraction for the children. Children used to sit inside the plane but later it became den of anti-social elements of other colonies.”

Rahul Singh said, “It is very unfortunate thing that the authorities concerned are looking least interested in maintaining the good park. Children used to play in the park but right now parents have stopped sending their wards in the park just because of its pathetic condition.”

Lokendra Singh Thakur said, “A good park has been ruined intentionally. However, it had become a den of anti-social elements who used to remain inside the plane throughout night and create nuisance. BMC should also intervene into matter as people blame BMC for poor maintenance. Only few know that MPBSE maintains the Jahaj Park.”

Prakash Mishra said, “Anti-social elements of other colonies take advantage of the situation and consume liquor inside the plane. Authority concerned is least bothered for it so it is highly lethargic attitude on the part of authority which has been assigned to look after the matter.”

Aman Agrawal said, “If MPBSE does not want to maintain the park, it should take help of BMC for proper maintenance. The Jahaj Park is beautiful park but just because of consistent negligence, it has become den of anti social elements.”