Bhopal: This park turns into parking lot, den of anti-socials after dark

BHOPAL: The Second Number Bus Stop Park lacks even the basic facilities. Despite its prime location, it lies undeveloped. There is no arrangement for the children to play and not even a bench to sit.

Localites have demanded that there must be proper fencing to prevent stray animals from destroying the plants. Secondly, there must be arrangements for children to play and people to sit. People use the park as parking lot in the night.

Roomi said, “It simply looks like a loaf of land fenced up to the knee. There is no monitoring of visitors. Consequently, throughout the night, anti-social elements keep on visiting the place to drink liquor, gamble and indulge in all sorts of nefarious activities. There must be a security guard to check the entry of outsiders and anti-social elements.”

Hirdesh Srivas said, “A fencing to prevent stray animals from entering the park is a must. There must be swings etc for children to play and benches for relaxing. But this park does not have anything except an open area.”

Dharmpal said, “The authorities concerned hardly seem interested in maintaining the park. Even trees have not been properly pruned. Even if want to plan a sapling in the park we cannot do it for we know that the very next day it will be gone. The park should be properly developed.”

Manas Raikwar said, “We have raised the issue with the corporator but so far nothing concrete has been done. A security guard should be appointed to keep a vigil on entry of outsiders and to check the credentials in case in there is any doubt on anybody.”

Deepak said, “It is simply a semi-fenced piece of land and nothing more. Most of the parks have been reduced to the same state due to lack of maintenance.”