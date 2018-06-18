Bhopal: Thieves target two houses, decamp with booty worth thousands

Bhopal: Electronic goods and Rs. 17,000 cash were burgled from Jain Nagar under Koh-e-Fiza police station area on Sunday. The house where six medical students were tenants was targeted by miscreants and escaped with four mobile phones and Rs 17,000 cash.

One of the victims Mandal Satvik lodged complaint regarding the burglary. The valuables were found burgled after one of their friends came to meet them and found that the victims were asleep and valuables were missing. He woke them up and later a complaint was lodged with the police.

The police have registered a case under section 457 and 380 of the IPC and have started further investigation. The victim claimed that the cash was meant for depositing of fees while the mobile phones were of the victims residing in the house. The total loss in the burglary was around Rs 70,000 claimed the victim.

Meanwhile, valuables worth Rs 25,000 were burgled from a house in Lalghati under Koh-e-Fiza police station area in the morning on Sunday. Police said that the victim Navdeep Saxena was asleep when the miscreants targeted the house and escaped with valuables in the early morning hours. The door remained open which provided easy entry and escape for the miscreants.

The victim claimed that electronic goods worth Rs 25,000 were robbed in the burglary. The police have registered a case under section 380 of the IPC and started further investigation. The other roommates were present at the time of the incident and would be quizzed in the further investigation.