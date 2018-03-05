Bhopal: Thieved decamp with goods worth Rs 1 lakh

BHOPAL: Unidentified thieves’ targeted a locked house of a government employee at Kotra Sultanabad and made away with goods worth Rs 1 lakh, police said on Sunday.

According to Kamla Nagar police, the complainant Dinesh Patil resides at H-152 government quarter at Kotra Sultanabad. In his complaint, Patil told police that thieves targeted his government quarter on March 2, when he along with his family members had gone to their another house located at Bagmugaliya.

On March 3 when they returned back in the evening, they found locks of main door of their house broken. All the household items were scattered in the rooms. Besides, gold and silver jewellery, a mobile phone and mixer grinde, all to the tuen of Rs 1 lakh were stolen by the thieves.

A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified thrives. Police is also questioning the neighbours and scanning the CCTV camera footage to trace down the culprits.