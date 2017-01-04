Bhopal: Thick fog envelopes town

Bagli: People woke up to a dark foggy morning on Tuesday. The fog was so heavy that things were not visible even within 20 feet and the vehicle drivers had to keep their headlights on. According to the farmers, if the situation remains the same then there is a possibility of heavy loss in the chickpea cropping. The farmers are worried that the fog can have impact on other crops as well. Meanwhile, the increasing cold has seen an increased number of bonfires in town, with people squatting around them in the evenings.