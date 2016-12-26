Bhopal: There is nothing like guaranteed treatment

BHOPAL: Neurologist Dr TN Dubey said, “Little knowledge is dangerous. Any ‘pathy’ is good but the Vaidyas do not have sound knowledge so how can they claim that they can cure neurological problems like spondylosis, paralysis and epilepsy. The right side of Dhirubhai Ambani’s body was paralysed and it could not be cured. So the claims of the vaidyas are rubbish. Vaidyarajs should not make tall claims and guarantee cure. They also claim that they have medicines for enhancing sexual performance and sperm count and for treating infertility. These claims do not stand scientific scrutiny.”

Gastroenterologist Dr RK Jain said, “The Vaidyarajs fool people. Jaundice is cured by the body’s immune system. Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C happen to be chronic and cannot be cured. People should also realise that Allopathy is a foolproof system of treatment in which norms of diagnosis and treatment protocols are fixed. They do not have knowledge about herbs and their effects. Secondly, there is no system to fix dosage of medicines. They only make tall claims. Such Herbal Fairs are of no use”.

Dr N. Mathur of Fracture Hospital said, “It is not justified for any medical experts to claim guaranteed treatment. But in the International Herbal Fair, all Ayurveda experts claimed that Ayurveda can cure all diseases with guarantee. Organising herbal fairs is fine but the participants should not make any claim.”

Vaidya Santosh Anand Jaiswal of Durga Van Aushadhi Private Limited, Jabalpur, said, “Such fairs should last for at least a month and patients should be given time to consult Vaidyarajs after taking the medicines. In just four days, patients from far flung areas cannot even reach the venue to consult experts.

The government should consider this practical problem. The fair should not become a mere formality. The patients should have time to consult Ayurvedic experts after consuming medicines prescribed for them. Even if a patient takes Chavanpras, experts should be informed what relief he is getting.”

“Secondly, Allopathy does not have any medicine to cure sciatica, epilepsy, migraine, asthma and other diseases so patients get fed up and switch over to Ayurveda or Homoeopathy and consult their experts,” Santosh Anand added.

Ayurvedic Seva Samiti Chhindwara’s Anil Dhruve said, “We must get more time. Three or four days are not enough for proper consultation.”

“As far as ayurveda medicines are concerned, they act slowly so people should have patience. On the other hands, Allopathy medicine show quick effect Ayurveda has treatment of all kinds of diseases”, Vaidya Anil added.