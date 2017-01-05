Bhopal: Ten additional superintendent of police get new postings

BHOPAL: The state government’s home department announced the postings of 10 police officers of additional superintendent of police (ASP) rank on Wednesday. Rajendra Verma, ASP, Sidhi has been transferred to Bhind on the same post. Amritlal Meena, ASP, Bhind has been posted as AIG, PHQ, Bhopal, Phool Singh Meena, deputy commandant, 26th battalion, SAF, Guna as deputy commandant, high court security, Indore, Vaishnav Sharma, SP, vehicle training school, Rewa as ASP, Anuppur and Shailendra Chouhan, ASP, crime, Bhopal as AIG, special task force (STF), Bhopal.

Ajay Pandey, deputy commandant, 25th battalion, SAF, Bhopal has been posted as zonal superintendent of police, special branch, Bhopal, Anjana Tiwari, ASP, traffic, Indore as chief superintendent, police fire services, Indore and Pradeep Shende, ASP, Anuppur has been posted as ASP, Sidhi. The transfer orders of Shanu Aftab Ali, ASP, rail, Bhopal has been amended and he has been posted ASP, Ashoknagar. Similarly the transfer order of Shashank Garg, zonal SP, special branch, Bhopal, has been amended and he has been posted as AIG, special branch, Bhopal.