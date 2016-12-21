Bhopal: Temples told to inform I-T about old notes

BHOPAL: Department of Religious Trusts and Endowments of the state government has directed that information about receiving old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 as donation or offerings in temples should be brought into the knowledge of income tax department. Strict monitoring should be done of the money received through donation and offerings.

After demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 by the central government, the old notes received as donation or offerings in temples will not be accepted. It is instructed that if old notes are received then its information should be given to I-T department.