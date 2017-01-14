Bhopal: Temple choking park to death

BHOPAL: The park in the E-4 sector of Arera Colony is on the verge of extinction. It is difficult to guess whether the park is on the temple premises or the temple has been constructed in the park area.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has turned a blind eye to the encroachments in the park. Now the situation has become complicated as if the BMC administration takes any action, it may trigger protests.

A temple has been constructed in the middle of the park and just for namesake, some swings and slides have been installed in a corner.

According to the local residents, when the park was renovated, a temple was constructed at the insistence of the local reside nts.

Anil Ahirwar

“The BMC administration should have taken action when it was being constructed but now it is very difficult to do anything as it will assume a religious colour.”

Hirdesh Kumar

“The BMC should look into the matter. The open area in the park is being used for religious purposes and the park is dying a slow death”

Puneet Yadav

“Though it has been constructed with the consent of the local residents, but the temple is a pure encroachment. The park has now become a part of the temple rather than the other way round”.

Raju Goswami

“BMC is totally responsible for this. People have taken advantage of the indifferent attitude of the BMC administration.”