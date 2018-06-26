Bhopal: Temperature rises in House over charge sheet, ball in speaker’s court

Bhopal: The Assembly on Monday witnessed argumentative sessions between the ruling party and the opposition over the charge sheet submitted on no-confidence motion by Congress. Speaker Sitasharan Sharma has not yet decided on admissibility of no-confidence motion.

MLA Ramnivas Rawat, mentioning about giving information about no-confidence motion in the House, asked the Speaker to take decision on it. Legislative affairs minister Narottam Mishra, responding to Rawat’s submission, said all the issues raised by the opposition in the charge sheet were old. He said why there should be a debate on the issues raised in no-confidence motion when they have already been discussed in the House?

Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh asked the speaker to allow debate on no-confidence motion and charge sheets against ministers will be given separately later. Singh said whenever no-confidence motion had come, the government became restless. Last time the no-confidence motion was averted by defecting Congress MLA.

MLA Bala Bachchan asked why the government was not at ease on debate on no-confidence motion. Speaker said it was not necessary to include no-confidence motion on cause list on the first day of the session. He said any motion in the House was submitted only after speaker’s permission.

Today’s photo session cancelled after Congress warns of boycott

The proposed photo session of all members of the 14th State assembly, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, was cancelled after the Congress announced to boycott it. Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh had written to speaker Sitasharan Sharma asking to conduct photo session on the last day of the assembly session.

Singh wrote that putting photo session in between shows that the current assembly session may end up before time. Singh also wrote that it also appeared from the debate that there would be no debate on the no-confidence motion in the House. Leader of Opposition also wrote that a letter was written to Chief Minister and you (Speaker) requesting extending the duration of the assembly session but it was not entertained.