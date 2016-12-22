Bhopal: Temperature plummets to season’s lowest , settles at 8.4°C

BHOPAL: The state capital shivered as intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday was the coldest night in the current season. The city recorded the minimum temperature of 8.4°C. The weatherman attributed reduction in temperature to northerly wind. Similarly, eastern parts of the state continued to be in grip of cold wave. Most of the places especially districts of eastern part of the state recorded the minimum temperature as low as 5°C. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5°C which was 1°C above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4°C which was 3°C below normal. It was much frostiness in atmosphere in the morning hours. The school going kids faced the brunt of morning chill.

However, two deaths have been reported due to cold in the state capital.

The temperature recorded at some places including Malajhkhand which recorded 5.0°C while Umaria recorded 5.2°C. Rewa and Damoh each recorded 5.5°C while Betul recorded 5.9°C. Chhindwara and Narsinghpur each recorded 6.6°C while Ujjain recorded 7.0°C and Raisen recorded 7.4°C. Shajapur recorded 7.5°C and Gwalior recorded 7.9°C. Khajuraho and Nowgaon recorded 8.0°C each and Rajgarh recorded 8.2°C.