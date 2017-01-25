Free Press Journal
Bhopal: Tehsil-level Vaishya convention concludes

— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 25, 2017 09:13 am
UMARIA: Tehsil-level Vaishya convention concluded at the local archaeological Madhibag Mandir. Chief Guest was state vice-chairman Padam Singhania who lighted the lamp.  Various social issues were discussed. The programme was held under the chairmanship of district chairman Mahesh Gupta. He gave a detailed presentation on the objectives of the Vaishya convention. On this occasion division secretary and district in-charge Arvind Bansal, state executive member Sanjiv Khandelwal,  district chairperson Vineeta Bhiwania, Bandhavgarh tehsil chairperson Anamika Gupta, Umesh Gupta, Kishore Chourasia, Dhiraj Soni, Jagatnarayan Gupta, Suryaprakash Gupta, Abhishek Agrawal and all office-bearers and members were present.

