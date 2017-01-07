Bhopal: Teacher union get together on Sunday

SHUJALPUR: Teacher union ceremony, Milan evam samman samaroh of the teachers will be organise on Sunday at Shajapur. With this connection a meeting held on the premises of new college by the teachers, in which a decision was taken that more and more teachers would attend the ceremony, for this the responsibility has been given to all. All the teachers of Shujalpur block will be present including district teachers. MLA’s Jaswant Singh Handa, Indar Singh Parmar, Arun Bhimawat and Murlidhar Patidar will be felicitated in the programme.