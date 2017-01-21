Bhopal Tamil Association to celebrate Pongal tomorrow

BHOPAL: Bhopal Tamil Association (BTA) is organising Pongal celebrations on January 22 at Career College auditorium in Govindpura, BHEL. The event will begin at 10 am. Rajya Sabha member Ila Ganeshan will be the chief guest.

The event will include comedy debating sessions by the Delhi Muththamizh Kalai Kuzhu. Music and dance items will be presented by the children of members of Bhopal Tamil Association.

M. Raji, President, BTA said that “This event is a great opportunity for all the members to stay connected with our ancient traditions and culture. It will also help the younger generation understand our traditions”. A Swami Durai, General Secretary, BTA said that, “We want to keep our cultural traditions alive and these events help us in doing that”.