Bhopal: Take benefits of government schemes

SHIVPURI: SDM Rupesh Upadhyay addressed the villagers and said that there are various schemes being run by the government for the welfare of the poor people. Information camps are being organised for giving the information regarding these schemes. The villagers should attend the camps and should take the benefits of the schemes. He expressed the views in the information camp which was organised by Public Relation office in gram panchayat bhawan of village Satanwada of Shivpuri janpad panchayat on Thursday. The officers of the different departments were giving the information of these schemes to the villagers.
