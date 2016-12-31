Bhopal: Swaroopananda launches scathing attack on demonetisation

BHOPAL: Dwarka Shardapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati has commented on the fifty days of demonetisation. Shankaracharya said it is the job of the government to free public from its problems. He alleged that Prime Minister Modi is terrorising everyone by saying that dishonest will not be spared. He said there is no section, under current government, which could lead an honest life. Money plays a key role in elections and the limit set by Election Commission, stands only in papers.

Commenting on demonetisation, Shankaracharya said demonetisation itself has become a big problem as it could not end corruption, black money and fake currency.

The way rules were changed post-demonetisation has created more problems He said if cashless system is imposed then it would end a person’s economic freedom. Sharkaracharya said people use banks to save their hard earned money but PM Modi is getting money deposited arbitrarily. He alleged that Lok Sabha, the President and the Supreme Court could not help people on demonetisation and public is feeling helpless. It has affected small and medium traders, farmers and poor.

Taking a dig at BJP, Shankaracharya alleged that BJP is following Modi blindly and it has lost its ideological freedom. Shankaracharya said the ruling party owes a bigger responsibility than the opposition to run the Parliament. He alleged that people’s attention is being distracted in the name of ‘Benami property’. He claimed that if Modi continues to act in such a way then people will forget democracy and Prime Minister and resort to revolt.