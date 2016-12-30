Bhopal: Swami Vivkekanand Library holds Wake Up Kid Festival

BHOPAL: Swami Vivkekanand Library is currently conducting the Wake Up Kid Festival, which runs from December 29 to 31. On the first day of the festival, Purple Turtle storytelling competition, Poetry Slam and Entertainment Quiz events were organised.

Purple Turtle Storytelling, a competition for students up to 5th standard in which the participants had to answer some questions. The story on jungle safari aimed on increasing awareness in the students about how animals are hunted and most of them are now endangered. The next one where the central character of the story, Purple Turtle visited all the seven wonders of the world not only tested the students’ listening skills but also showcased the prior general knowledge that the students possess. The last one focused on glaciers explaining to the students about geography and the areas of global warming and pollution and how their own planet is getting affected. Later the participants were asked how they can do their bit in saving the environment and how they can employ the four Rs i.e. Reuse, Recycle, Reduce and Repair.

Poetry Slam saw the young minds of students from classes 6th to 8th showcasing their literary skills in putting forth poems that were not only innocent but also showed their wisdom beyond their age. The themes of the poems were nature and its varying interpretations. The winners were Anany Khare, 6th standard of Sagar Public School, Mannat Kandal 6th standard of Billabong High and Yashfeen Fatima, 7th standard of Carmel Convent.