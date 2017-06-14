Bhopal: Swami Vivekananda library to train youths

Bhopal: In the view of rising demand of professionals who can cater to the needs of modern libraries, Swami Vivekananda library has decided to impart proper training to the youth in this direction. The management feels that libraries have no longer remained a store room of books as it was perceived in the last rather has developed as modern activities centre.

In recent years, information technology (IT) has gained access in the working of libraries while the role of librarian too has undergone a massive change. The librarians now are supposed to remain acquainted with not only the basics of library science but also with IT, finance and event management.

Swami Vivekananda library now has come up with an idea for graduates of the city who can receive the training under “modern library management” course. This yearly course is available for free where the candidates will be given one month long training. They will also be provided with a certificate for the same.

The interested candidates will have to submit their details on svlbpl@gmail.com.

The last date for applying for the course is June 18 while the duration of training will be from June 25 and July 25, 2017.

Graduates from any discipline are eligible to apply for the training.