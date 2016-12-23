Bhopal: Swachhta award on becoming ODF

HOSHANGABAD: Municipality team did their hard work to make the city ODF and the team gets the result of it. Urban development Ministry government of India bestowed the certificate to Hoshangabad municipality team for becoming ODF in the presence of union urban development minister Vainkaiya Naidu and union Information Broadcast state minister Rajvardhan Singh Rathore and in the presence of guests on Thursday.

Municipality chairman Akhilesh Khandelwal said the team was doing the efforts for making the city ODF and it had taken this work with full responsibility and sincerity. Assembly speaker Dr Sitasharan Sharma, MP Rav Uday Pratap Singh, all corporates, CMO Pawan Kumar Singh and the municipality team put their full efforts and contribution in this campaign, as well as the municipality chairman proposed thanks to the residents of the district for their support.

CMO Pawan Kumar Singh 24424 families resides in the city in which 3921 families were selected where there was no toilet in their home, then the toilets were constructed in their homes, apart from this there are eight public toilet and one mobile toilet are available for public convenience. All this was possible with the support of team and the public.