Bhopal: Suspension of whistleblower’s mother kicks up controversy

BHOPAL: The politics over suspension of mother of Anand Rai, a whistleblower in Vyapam scam, has intensified.

Sulekha Rai, an assistant teacher at Government Subhash Chandra Bose Primary School, Harda was suspended for attending a meeting of Congress party. Rai is alleged to have attended a meeting for selection of Congress candidate for the Harda Municipal committee election.

Congress spokesman KK Mishra has claimed that such action was expected following chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan commenting against whistleblowers.

Rai had gone to the meeting venue where former minister Rajkumar Patel was eliciting the views of the Congressmen for selection of candidates. She was present throughout the meeting and came back after meeting Patel.

The Collector had ordered sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to investigate, following which Rai was suspended.

SDM SL Solanki said Rai was suspended for attending a Congress meeting. Solanki said he received information about Rai attending meeting from media and she was suspended under the provisions of the People’s Representation Act.

The CBI had reported in a hearing related to Vyapam scam in the Supreme Court that hard disk seized from the accused was not tampered with.

This came as a relief for the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan while inaugurating IAS Service Meet in the recent past had accused some RTI activists and whistleblowers of doing ‘cheap things’. Now, Rai’s mother has been suspended.