Bhopal: Suspended DME had made unauthorised purchases

BHOPAL: After suspension of additional chief secretary (ACS), dean and superintendent of Hamdia Hospital, now director of medical education (DME) GS Patel has been suspended by principal secretary, health, Gouri Singh on late Wednesday night and former dean of Gandhi Medical College, Dr Ulka Shrivastav has been appointed as the new in-charge DME on Thursday.

In a report submitted by Commissioner Medical Education Manish Rastogi, discrepancies in the purchase of medical equipment for treatment of cancer patients brought in the trouble for DME. According to reports, the purchase of equipment was made without taking approval from the administrative and finance department. The purchase was to be made in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode but Dr Patel made the purchases through inviting tenders without taking approval. Rastogi said that discrepancies have been found during investigation in the purchase of equipment in 2016 for cancer tests in Hamidia Hospital and that is why the decision against DME has been taken.

After suspension of Dr Patel, former dean, Dr Ulka Shrivastava, who was removed from the post of dean of Gandhi Medical College, has been made the in-charge DME and Dr Patel will be sent to Jabalpur Medical College but his office has not been decided yet by the department. After CM’s visit to Hamidia Hospital on December 23, 2016, this is the fourth officer being suspended. Though the condition of the hospital is more or less same, the huge changes in the office have alerted the other staff in the hospital. The major reshuffle has resulted in full attendance of doctors in Hamidia Hospital as doctors are coming on time after the action taken against the important office holders.