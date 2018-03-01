Bhopal: Survey team visits city schools

BHOPAL: The central government’s team which has come to the city for survey of cleanliness visited the schools of the city for cleanliness feedback of the students.

The team members not only interacted with students but also sought feedback from teachers there.

The teams on Wednesday surveyed over 40 points in the city and sought feedback of the locals.

The team members clicked the photographs of the pictures related to cleanliness on the notice boards.

The team interacted with students of Bal Bhawan school where it asked the students about cleanliness drive.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had included as many as 132 schools in the cleanliness drive this year.

Notably, cleanliness committees were also constituted in the schools in the view of cleanliness drive.

The officials in the BMC were expecting that the locations which have been surveyed in the initial days will not be repeated but the team on Wednesday reached a few locations which were already surveyed.

The team re-visited Firdous park, Neelam park, public toilet at Bhopal talkies, Bairagarh public toilet and Vijay Market.