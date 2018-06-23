Bhopal: Surendra Chaudhary’s projection as dy CM’ upsets ex-minister

Bhopal: Congress state in charge Deepak Babaria statement that party working president Surendra Chaudhary might be made deputy chief minister, has not gone down well with a former party minister.

While former minister Sajjan Singh Verma is not happy with the Babaria projecting Chaudhary as deputy CM, the statement has led to discussions in party at various levels over the names of chief minister and his deputy. According to sources, Sajjan Singh himself wants to be on a key post if the Congress comes to power, but the statement of Babaria has upset him. Now he is demanding that name of the chief minister should also be declared as the name of the deputy CM has already being made public.

Interestingly, state party president Kamal Nath has not uttered a single word over the issue and is maintaining a suspicious silence over it. Congress has so far not projected anyone as its CM face. Congress’ non projection of a CM face but its announcement of Chaudhary as a probable deputy CM, is being taken as a tool to woo SC voters.

While addressing a programme of the party schedule caste wing here on Thursday, Deepak Bawaria had stated that former minister and state president schedule caste wing Surendra Chaudhary might be made deputy chief minister if Congress forms the government in the state.

In a meeting held here at PCC on Friday, schedule caste office bearers brought the proposal thanking Babaria for showing concern towards their community and mulling over appointing SC leader as deputy CM of the state. Addressing the office bearers Nath stated that the SC community will play a significant role in bringing Congress to power. Chaudhary alleged that Dalits have always been harassed at the hands of BJP. SC community members should come forward to face BJP people without any fear as the entire Congress party is standing behind them.