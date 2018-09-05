Bhopal: Supreme Court issues notice to MPPSC for not following backlog roster

Bhopal: Responding to the special leave petition (SLP) filed by a whistle blower and activist Devendra Pratap Singh Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Tuesday for making wrong calculation of backlog posts in recruitment of professors. The case has been listed for hearing on October 5.

Activist Singh said that post for general category candidates were available in military science and home science subjects in the post advertised by the higher education department (HED) for the recruitment of professors 2004, 2014 and 2016. Though, the whole process was cancelled later.

However in its latest notification for the recruitment through MPPASC (2017) all posts were notified as reserved and not a single post was left for the general quota for the recruitment for home science subjects. For military science subject, PSC portal initially showed posts for general category but later PSC made an amendment and posts for general quota were removed.

Several candidates from general quota had filled the forms but for the reasons unknown the PSC did not issued admit cards to them thereby reserving all posts for non-general category, said Singh.

The recruitment drive of professors remained mired with controversies right from the beginning. About 19 amendments have been made in the whole process till date. Several candidates have filed objections with the state HED and PSC, in vain. Cases were filed in the High Court also demanding proper implementation of backlog roster.

Controversy was also raised when the government had decided to end the interview part of the recruitment process. The results have been declared and process for verification of the documents of successful candidates would start from September 10 that would continue till 22 of this month. Sources say selected candidates would get appointment before implementation of the model code of conduct. The apex court has given a month’s time to the commission to file its reply. The case has been listed in the bench of Justice SA Bobde and Justice Nageswara Rao.