Bhopal: Subhash Chandra Bose remembered on his 120th birth anniversary

Garoth/Barod: A rally was taken out by students of local Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir to celebrate the 120th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose on Monday.

Before the rally was taken out the portrait of Bose was garlanded by school committee head and chief guest Rajesh Chaudhary, Gram Bharati district head Mahendra Singh Mandloi and principal Omprakash Vyas.

Meanwhile in Barod students of local Saraswati Vidya Mandir celebrated birth anniversary of Bose by taking out a rally through the town. School principal Narayan Singh Maldavadia highlighted the life story of Bose. Programme was conducted by Mukeshrao Dhule.