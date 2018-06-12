Bhopal: Students who spend more time on mobiles score less, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked students to remain focused and dedicate more time to studies. “Students who spend more time on mobile phones, score less marks in exam,” said Chouhan while addressing a programme organised by school education department to felicitate state-level class 12th MP Board meritorious students here on Monday. The faculty toppers of arts, science including maths and biology, agriculture, commerce, fine art and home science, were given cheque of Rs 25,000 each in the function.

On the occasion, the government also transferred an amount of Rs 25,000 each to the bank accounts of 20,079 meritorious students for purchase of laptop. The chief minister asked the students to use the amount transferred in their accounts only for the purchase of laptop.

As many as 67,584 students who scored 75 per cent and above in Class 12th MP Board exam have been selected to get Rs 25,000 to purchase the laptop. In the first phase amount will be transferred in account of 22,034 students, the rest will get the amount in the second phase.

On Monday, through one click, amount was credited in accounts of 20,079 students, however, 1955 students could not get the amount due to bank account issues. Encouraging students to creative and think out of box, Chouhan citing examples of Wright Brothers and Thomas Edison asked the young minds to work hard with dedication.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose and others for their contribution in freedom struggle, the Chief Minister exhorted students to devote themselves to the service of the country. He also cited example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dedication and hard work.

School education commissioner Jaisri Kiyawat informed that the students of government schools were excelling in competitive exams. In all 902 students of government schools have been selected in JEE mains, he added.

All want to be IAS officer!

While interacting with students, Chief Minister asked them about their future plans. Responding to his question as who wants to become, doctor and engineer, a very few students raised hands. However, almost all the students raised their hands when Chouhan asked who all are interested in becoming an IAS officer.

Teachers, parents resent travelling long distance for 2-hr event

Accompanied with teachers and parents, a number of students from far flung areas had come to the state capital to participate in the programme. However, they resented covering long distance for just two hour programme. When the amount of the laptop was to be transferred in bank account what was the purpose of calling students for the programme, said one of the parents, who had travelled 600 km to attend the event which his son.

Even the teachers, who accompanying students travelled long distance, said “To bring girls and boys from hundreds of kilometres for just two hour function was very exhausting, it was not a good administrative decision”. “If the government wanted to organise the function, it could have been organised at district level and the in-charge minister could have distributed the amount, said one of the teacher.