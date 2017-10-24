Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: Students’ union polls notification released, polling on October 30

Bhopal: Students’ union polls notification released, polling on October 30

— By Staff Reporter | Oct 24, 2017 07:06 am
FOLLOW US:

Bhopal: The process for the much awaited student’s union elections began on Monday with the release of notification and poll schedule by the higher education department. The polling will take place on October 30. The students’ union election will be held in 532 government and semi government colleges of the state. Following the issuance of the notification, declared the names of the convenor for the polls.

The lists of voters will be prepared on Tuesday, and it will be declared next day. On Thursday the claims and objections will be called. On October 27 the revised voter list will be published. On October 28 the contestants will file their nomination from 10 am to 11 am. The nomination forms will be checked till noon and thereafter the first list of valid candidates will be published.

From 12.30 pm to 1 pm the claims and objections will be called. From 1 pm to 2 pm the revised second list will be published. From 2 to 2.30 pm the candidates can withdraw their nominations. From 2.30 to 3.30 pm the last list of valid candidates will be published. In the classes where none of the candidates have filed the nominations, the convenor will publish the names of the candidates according to the merit. From 3.30 pm till the work is completed, the preparation of polling stations to elect the class representative and the polling booth will be set up.


The candidates will having only few hours to carry out their election campaign and on Oct 29, which is Sunday the candidates will get time to campaign till 6 pm. On 30th the polling will start from 8 am and will conclude at 10, from 10 to 10.30 am the counting of votes will be done and result will be declared thereafter.

From 11 to 12 noon the list of winners will be declared and these elected members will then elect the other office bearers. From 12 noon to 1 pm the nominations for other posts like president, vice president secretary and others will be submitted. From 1 pm to 3.30 pm the nominations forms will be checked, claims and objections will be called and the candidate can withdraw their nomination forms.

From 3.30 to 4.30 pm the polling will be done for the posts. From 4.30 the results will be declared and after the swearing ceremony will be conducted.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…