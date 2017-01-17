Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#DonaldTrump
#BMCElections
#MumbaiMarathon
#Demonetisation
#RahulGandhi
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: Students take out rally in Yuva Matdata Utsav

Bhopal: Students take out rally in Yuva Matdata Utsav

— By Staff Reporter | Jan 17, 2017 09:18 am
FOLLOW US:

BHOPAL: A programme titled ‘Yuva Matdata Utsav’ was organised at TT Stadium, to encourage exercise of adult franchise without any fear and discrimination. Additional district magistrate (ADM) GP Maali flagged off a rally taken out by students. A human chain was also formed at New Market. The students were administered oath also.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK