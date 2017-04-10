Bhopal: Students learn about ecological sensitivity of peri-urban areas

BHOPAL: On the second day of workshop for the students and early career professionals on Understanding Periphery and Peri-Urban Areas at Institute of Town Planner on Sunday, the training program was focused on understanding the ecological sensitivity of the peripheral and peri-urban areas with respect to changes that takes place due to shifting population and infrastructure development in areas of Bhopal.

Discussing the key points of the workshop held on Saturday, students also discussed what probable solutions are possible. Students were also asked to develop plans for finding solutions to problems of four selected peripheral places and peri-urban areas around Bhopal and also study the facilities provided by the government and also to develop policies which can help in establishing the policies of the government in those areas. Coordinator professor Alka Bharat informed that the training program will help in sensitizing the and capacity building of the future decision makers and will also sensitize them towards understanding and handling the fragile nature, land and ecosystem of the peripheral areas.