Bhopal: Students feel stuck at IIIT after taking admission, as there is no provision for hostel

There is no provision for staying at hostel for the students studying in second year of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT).Not just this even the students, of first year, who avail the hostel facility, have to commute about 18kms to reach their classes. Although MP government had made tall claims at the time of the launch of this institute of national repute in Bhopal but till date land allotment has not been made for the IIIT.

Moreover the institute that which was opened only one year ago is now facing apathy at the hands of MP government. The students of IIIT are held up between Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogik Vishwavidalya (RGPV) and Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) – both partners in developing the institute. While classes are being conducted at MANIT campus hostel is provided at the RGPV campus.

Though students are facing problems they haven’t come out on record as they fear action against them. Prof Dheeraj Agarwal denied the allegations and said that MANIT faculty is giving them their best. On allotment of land he said that the process is on and very soon land would be allotted for it.

Programmes offered by IIIT Bhopal

B.Tech.ECE: 60 Seats B.Tech.CSE: 60 Seats B.Tech IT: 60 Seats

Students face issues with contractual faculties

Students are not satisfied with the hostel facilities and teachers that are hired on contractual basis. In a feedback section of a prominent website for technical courses, students wrote that ‘all the faculties provided to us were from NIT Bhopal itself leaving faculties for IT/CSE. Faculties for subjects of IT/CSE were hired on contract basis. Faculties provided by NIT Bhopal were exceptional in their fields, though students faced issues with contract faculty.’ Similar were thoughts of another student who added that, he was stuck after taking admission in this institute. There is no dedicated faculty for us, MANIT teachers have additional burden of IIIT.

‘We are treated as orphans’

Recently an audio clip went viral where RGPV senior official is heard threatening students that they will be kicked out of the hostel if they don’t behave properly. “We lose most of our time commuting between hostel and the classes. Moreover, we are treated as orphans. MANIT staff does not treat us as if we are their students. RGPV too seems not to be interested in keeping us in their hostels,” said a student wishing anonymity.