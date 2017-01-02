Bhopal: Students educational trip organised by Utkrisht School

Garoth: Utkrisht School organised an educational trip for high school students of Garoth on Saturday.

The journey began from school complex after city council president Anokhi Dinesh Patidar, BJP board president Rajesh Sethiya, BJP leader Ashok Pehelwan and education officer BS Chauhan flagged off the buses.

According to information, students visited College of Pharmacy, Chhota and Bada Mahadev along with archeological museum. Around 100 students from30 schools were benefited by the trip. They were accompanied by nine teachers.

Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan district convener Lokendra Dabi, assistant Rajendra Mishra and school principal BS Chauhan were also present on the occasion.