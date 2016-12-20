Bhopal: Students create ruckus in MLB over smart phones

Say most students yet to get the govt gift

BHOPAL: Students created ruckus in government Maharani Laxmibai Girls College on Monday over distribution of smart phones on Monday.

The higher education department has fixed December 30 as the deadline for the students to claim their smart phones.

As soon as the news spread, around 150 students of first year reached the office and asked bout their smart phones.

The principal of the college Indu Prabha Tiwari is on leave and she hasn’t given the charge to any other staffer.

The activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad reached the college and protested against the college administration.

The coordinator of ABVP, Harsh Chandel informed that the higher education department has uploaded the notice on its official website on December 16, regarding the distribution of the phones of the students of the 2014-15 sessions.

The notice says that if the students do not claim their phones by the deadline, it would be presumed that they do not want it. The department has also instructed that the college administration should contact students before deleting their names from the list of eligible students. The college administration has failed to display the notice on its notice board.

Some of the students also alleged that the administration has provided the phones to some of the students and the other had been left out.