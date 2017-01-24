Bhopal: Students allege medical college demanding Rs 4 lakh extra

BHOPAL: The students of first year batch of Kolar-based Advance Institute of Medical Sciences accused the college administration of demanding more money besides the fixed fee of Rs 5 lakh on Monday.

The students protested the decision of the college. They also alleged that no action has been taken over their complaints by the directorate of medical education (DME) and Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC), Madhya Pradesh as first such complaint was made in July.

First year students of the college alleged that the college administration has been asking them to pay about Rs 4 lakh more besides the AFRC recommended fee of Rs 5 lakh per year.

Seeking anonymity the students informed that some 150 students have been on strike for almost a week.

An MBBS student of the college alleged that, “Some of the parents and students met the college administration. After we demanded a receipt for additional payment, some of the students were threatened and roughed up”.

The fee fixed by the ARFC is Rs 5 lakh per year for the private medical college. The students have approached the DME and AFRC for intervention into the matter. The medical college has been demanding additional fee for library, infrastructure, hostel, mess and cultural activities.

Additional director of medical education Dr Shashi Gandhi, who is on leave, informed that she will be going to serve a letter to the dean of the college and the AFRC will take the action into the matter.