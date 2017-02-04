Bhopal: Student goes missing, police search on

CHHATARPUR: A 15 year old girl student was missed from Thursday; she resided at Vishwanath colony situated at Mahoba road, behind Agriculture Department. Ganesh Babu Richaria daughter Pranti went to MLB School but not returned to home, when family member inquire from the school, they found that she did not reach the school. Parents made a complaint to City Kotwal. According to TI Salil Sharma that police are searching the missing student.