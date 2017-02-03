Bhopal: Stress inevitable but heavens won’t fall if you don’t score high

BHOPAL: The Board examinations of class 10 and 12 students are round the corner and these are stressful times for the students. The Free Press Journal spoke to some students who are going to appear in the exams to know how students keep themselves stress-free. And we also asked to them that did they hear Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on how to cope with exam stress on last Sunday.

Arshin Jain, class 12, Carmel Convent School, BHEL

I study for about seven hours every day. I am completely off the social media these days. Yes, I do visit a theatre occasionally if a good film is being screened. I come back from school at 2.30 pm and after a quick lunch, leave for coaching class at MP Nagar. Back from there at 9.30 pm, I have little time for anything else. I haven’t fixed any target vis-à-vis marks in the exam. Kya fayda. Agar utne number nahin aaye to mood kharab hoga. The best way is to give your best and then hope for the best. Stress is inevitable. We have to perform well in the coaching centre as well as in the school; and then in the exams. I don’t fear failure. For me, scoring well in examinations is not a life and death issue. Health and happiness are as important. There is a difference between scoring high in exams and being knowledgeable.

Anukriti, class 12, Carmel Convent, BHEL

The board exams can be quite stressful due to the high expectations of family and teachers. I make it a point to take small breaks throughout the day and also go for a small evening outing. I want to score 90-plus per cent in the examination but if I fail to achieve my target I will surely be disappointed but at the same time I know that this certainly isn’t the end of the world. I will explore other opportunities. To clear board exams with good marks was important once upon a time. But now it doesn’t matter unless you want to get into the DU. Most of the prestigious institutions do not take into account your board exam percentage. They just need you to score high in their entrance exams. I found Modi’s recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’ inpiring. He laid emphasis on the fact that you can perform better when you are de-stressed and relaxed. I personally found his tips extremely useful and relevant.

Saheb-Ur-Rehman, class 10, Bal Bhawan School

Yes, I’m a bit tense because it is our first experience. I play hockey and football for making myself stress free. I also listen to energetic Hollywood music to maintain my confidence level. I didn’t waste my time in roaming around and on social networking sites. We should not lose our confidence at any cost. No, I didn’t listen ”Mann Ki Baat’.

Ranjit Kushwaha, class 12, Kopal HSS, Nehru Nagar

I study for only an hour daily because I have to manage my father’s pan kiosk in New Market from the afternoon to the evening. Yes I am a bit tense because my father’s dream is that I should get a government job and I want to fulfill it. And for that, I will have to clear the exams but clearing the exam is not a big issue. Anyone who attends classes regularly can get passing marks even if does not study for a day. I would not do anything foolish, no matter what the result is. I am the only son of my parents and I will not like to give them pain. I am confident that even if I fail in the exams, I will not give up.

Eshaan Agrawal, class 10 student, Campion School

I study regularly so I don’t feel stressed. But to keep myself stress-free, I play indoor and outdoor games and listen to music mostly Hollywood music. I also talk to parents and take their advice from time to time. They never put pressure on me to perform. I personally think that kam marks aane se future khatm nahi ho jata…’. We should keep confidence on ourselves, that’s all.

Riya Yadav, Commerce stream, Anand Vihar School

Whenever I start feeling stressed, I talk to my parents and they motivate me a lot. They always tell me to take it easy and believe in hard work. Also, I take five or ten minutes gap between study sessions. I think committing suicide is wrong. One should not end one’s life due to failures; rather treat them as stepping stones to success. Family support is a must at this time and they should not put pressure on their children for securing high marks. Yes, I listened to ”Mann Ki Baat’ of PM Modi this Sunday, at the instance of my class teacher. It was very inspiring and I am adopting his suggestions.