Bhopal: Stray dogs chasing frightened kids is routine in this park

BHOPAL : The main gate of the Malviya Nagar Park has become the dumping site of garbage as Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has placed a garbage container just beside the gate. Moreover, haphazardly parked vehicles block the entrance to the park. Localites have demanded shifting of the garbage container and systematic parking.

Inside the park, there are no proper seating arrangements. The ground of the park is dug up at many places. Children cannot play as sliding ramp is not properly maintained. Animals roam freely in the park and stray dogs chasing frightened kids is a regular scene.

Nasir Sher Khan

“Most of the parks have become den of gamblers and drunkards as they are not properly maintained. There must be proper security guards for at parks.”

Shawar Khan

“The BMC should maintain the park in a proper way as it is the lung of this colony. But it is highly pathetic that the authorities concerned look least interested. ”

Ali Qadri

“Even stray animals like dogs also remain roaming here and there in the garden. They create panic for the visitors. They should be prevented from entering into park. There is greenery no doubt but it should be properly maintained for the public.”

Bhan Singh

“Parks should be properly maintained. But in this park, we can’t even sit properly. The main gate has become a garbage dumping site and roadside parking has blocked the entrance of the park. BMC should look into matter.”

Junaid Khan

“Definitely, the park located in posh location should be properly maintained so that people working in offices around can have their lunch there. But as it has not been properly maintain, people do not prefer to visit here.”