Bhopal: Stop cremating bodies on Narmada banks says Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressing a ‘Jansamvad programme’ in Bargi town during his Narmada Seva Yatra on Monday, stressed on bringing change in theory and practice of expressing respect and faith towards river Narmada. Chouhan said worshipping of river Narmada should be done by planting trees. Waste and worshipping material should be not immersed in the river.

Chouhan, citing the significance of river Narmada, said it is lifeline of the state. Today the state is leading in agriculture production than Punjab and Haryana. Agriculture growth rate has been more than 20 per cent. The drinking water supply of big cities including Jabalpur rests on river Narmada. The work to rejuvenate Gambhir river from river Narmada is also underway. Chouhan asked people to resolve to plant saplings, ensure that sewage is not thrown in river Narmada and not to pollute it by various methods of worshipping.

Chouhan appealed the saint community to initiate for ending the tradition of ‘Jal Samadhi’. Chief minister urged farmers to come forward and lead in plantation by planting fruit-bearing trees. Government would given them full support as they will be given compensation at the rate of Rs 20,000 per hectare till the trees start bearing fruits. 40 per cent subsidy on saplings will be given along with remuneration to dig pit. Chouhan motivated them to give up use of chemical fertilizers in farming and practice organic farming.