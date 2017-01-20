Bhopal: Stinking sewage flows freely in undeveloped land in Gautam Nagar

BHOPAL: The sewage flows openly on a huge swathe of undeveloped land spreading foul stench in entire posh residential areas in Gautam Nagar. The area residents said the problem has made their lives miserable and demanded that the authority concerned should develop entire area into park in the prime location. This kind undeveloped land has robbed off charm of this posh locality, they said.

As per the local residents, the sewage line should be properly channelised across the road. In rainy season, it remains flooded becoming a breeding ground of mosquitoes.

Deepak Singh

“Open sewage line continues to stink throughout the year. It is highly deplorable condition on the part of BMC administration. Sewage should be properly channelised and entire area should be developed into park.”

Suresh Chauhan

“Local residents should also come forward in this regard. It will be a nice park if it is developed properly after channelising the nullah and sewage line. It is on main road and it will enhance the beauty of the entire area.”

Vimal Bhandari

“We have raised the issue with local corporator but nothing concrete has been done to regularise the things. We are still facing the brunt of lethargic attitude of authority concerned. Local residents should also come out for this noble cause of the society.”

Kanhaiyalal Panjwani

“It is a highly pathetic condition that we have to face this unchannelised sewage line which has been left opened in the ground.”