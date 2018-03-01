Bhopal: Stay away from fake sadhus, says Mobile Baba

BHOPAL: Mobile Baba, the play directed by K G Trivedi was staged at Jawahar Bal Bhawan on Wednesday. It is written by Arvind Sharma with a message on not getting trapped by fake sadhus and fakirs who befool people by using simple experiments of science.

The story revolves around the character of Mobile Baba played by Kavya Purohit who uses traps to make people believe that he can change their destiny. But as the drama approached climax, the ‘Mobile Baba’ removes clothes, make-up to say that people should focus on hard work avoid fake sadhus.