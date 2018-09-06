Bhopal: State-wide bandh today, CM continues Jan ashirwaad yatra

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in the light of state-wide bandh called by the organisations of upper castes on Thursday, was suggested to postpone jan ashirwaad yatra. According to sources, chief secretary BP Singh and director general of police (DGP) Rishi Shukla wanted the CM to postpone the yatra.

Chouhan on Wednesday visited Bhikangaon and Burhanpur, while he is scheduled to tour Khandwa, and Khirkiya on Thursday. Chouhan, despite the requests of chief secretary and DGP as well as security personnel, refused to defer the yatra.

The incidents of hurling of slipper in Chouhan’s meeting, showing of black flags and stone pelting in Churhat have raised concern of administrative officials over his security arrangements. The security of Chief Minister, considering Bandh on Thursday, has been beefed up. Police officials have been instructed not to allow any suspicious person near the chariot during the yatra.

Chouhan has assigned the responsibility of monitoring of law and order to home minister Bhupendra Singh and public relations minister Narottam Mishra.

CM appeals for peace. Amidst ongoing protests against SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed for peace in the state. Chouhan in his public meeting in Bhikangaon said Madhya Pradesh was an island of peace and it should be kept away from evil eye. Chouhan said he was for all, he was open to all citizens of the state and his goal was service to all, support from all and development of all. Chouhan appealed for working together and express views peacefully. He urged people to support in maintaining law and order in the state.