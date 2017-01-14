Bhopal: State to seek NH status for 2000 km roads

BHOPAL: A proposal to convert seven roads with a total length of 2021 kilometer into national highways will be sent to the Union Government.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the officials to complete the formalities in this regard at a high-level meeting at Mantralaya here on Friday. .

The proposed National Highways include 264 kilometer long road from Chapda to Nimdi (Dewas to Jhabua), 376 kilometer long road from Chhindwara to Khimlasa, 529 kilometer long road from Sagar to Bargawan, 289 kilometer long road from Jabalpur to Kalinjar (U.P. Border), 249 kilometer long road from Kukshi to Jawra, 205 kilometer long road from Chabi to Jaisinghnagar and 195 kilometer long road from Dabra to Goras. It may be mentioned that the state has 4771 kilometer long 20 old national highways. An amount of Rs. 1640 crore has been received for strengthening these national highways.